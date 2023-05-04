‘With or without Lionel Messi, Barcelona won’t win the Champions League’ – Real Madrid legend Guti tells Argentine to avoid Camp Nou return

Lionel Messi has been told “with or without him, Barcelona won’t win the Champions League”, with the Argentine warned off a return to Camp Nou.

Argentine running down deal at PSG

Set to free agency this summer

Second spell in Spain speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? That message should come as no surprise to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as it has been delivered by Real Madrid legend Guti. The former Blancos star will be reluctant to see any deals done that allow Clasico rivals from Catalunya to become stronger as a collective. A move for Messi could make that possible, with the 35-year-old forward running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain towards free agency. A second stint with Barca could be on the cards, if financial issues can be ironed out, but Guti feels the all-time great would be taking a big risk in rejoining a side that remains a work in progress despite its current standing at the top of the Liga table.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guti has told El Chiringuito: “If I were Messi, I wouldn't go back to Barcelona. He already achieved everything there. It's too big of a challenge at this moment. Now, with or without him, Barca won't win the Champions League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is said to be keen on getting at least one more shot at capturing a fifth European crown, with two seasons at PSG failing to fire him into contention for that prize despite a star-studded squad in France allowing the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos to turn out alongside him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi previously hit 672 goals for Barcelona across an iconic spell on their books, but they are not the only side in the running for his signature as the legendary South American is also seeing moves to MLS or the Middle East speculated on.