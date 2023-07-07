William Saliba sends message to Arsenal fans after signing new four-year contract with the Gunners

William Saliba thanked fans in an Instagram post after signing a new four-year deal at Arsenal.

Saliba signs new contract with Arsenal

Four-year deal secures his future

Saliba expresses gratitude to fans

WHAT HAPPENED? French defender Saliba has officially signed a new four-year contract with Arsenal, solidifying his commitment to the club. This agreement ensures that Saliba will continue his development and contribute to the Gunners' future success. He will wear the No.2 shirt next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This club means such a lot to me, I want to thank the boss, Edu and the staff for extending my stay here. Gooners, we have always have a special relationship now it's time to build on it," Saliba said in his Instagram post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019-20 season and spent the next two seasons on loan in Ligue 1 clubs. He returned to the Emirates at the start of last season and quickly established himself as on the integral members of Mikel Arteta's side.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? Saliba has joined up with the Arsenal squad and will be part of the squad for the pre-season game against Nurnberg on July 13.