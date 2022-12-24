Will Messi’s face feature on Argentina bank notes? National bank responds to claims World Cup winner will be immortalised on money

Lionel Messi may be a World Cup winner and national icon in Argentina, but his face will not be appearing on bank notes in his homeland.

WHAT HAPPENED? There had been suggestions on the back of a memorable victory over France at Qatar 2022 that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would be further immortalised by seeing his face splashed across money in Argentina. Several mocked up images surfaced on social media, with Messi apparently set to figure on a 1,000 Argentine peso note.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernando Alonso, senior manager of communications and community relations at the Banco Central De La Republica Argentina (BCRA), has refuted those claims by telling BOOM: “There is no truth in this. This topic is not on the work agenda.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Messi’s face may not be added to bank notes, more murals have been springing up in Argentina recognising his achievements in the Middle East – with the Paris Saint-Germain forward emulating the efforts of fellow World Cup winner Diego Maradona from 1986.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has vowed to prolong his international career after claiming a World Cup crown, as he closes in on 100 goals for his country, and will be eager to add to a medal collection with the Albiceleste that now includes Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup honours.