Will Lionel Messi play against Bolivia? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni gives injury update after Inter Miami superstar's shock substitution call against Ecuador

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter Miami star was substituted in the 89th minute of Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador on Thursday in their World Cup qualifying campaign. The 36-year-old scored the winner in that contest but fears were raised when Scaloni said his captain felt "something" late on in the match and asked to be replaced. Following medicals tests on the Argentine World Cup winner, Scaloni has given an update on the Barcelona icon ahead of Tuesday's qualifier against Bolivia.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said: “Messi is going to travel to Bolivia. Today he trained differently, but there are still two days left until the game and we will make the decision tomorrow whether he plays or not. The team is going to be similar to the one that played against Ecuador.“

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being in the latter stages of his illustrious career, Messi has repeatedly shown he is still one of the best players in the world. He has bagged 11 goals in as many matches for new side Inter Miami and proved his worth once again for Argentina with a stunning free-kick against Ecuador.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? If the veteran forward does not start against Bolivia, he could be in action for Inter Miami against Atlanta United on Saturday.