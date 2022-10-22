England manager Sarina Wiegman believes her side can handle the pressure on them to succeed at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Wiegman believes England can handle pressure

Dominated to win Euro 2022

Learned their 2023 World Cup fate

WHAT HAPPENED? England learned who they will face in the group stages of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday morning. The Lionesses head into the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand off the back of winning the European Championship in supremely dominant style, but Wiegman is confident her side can handle themselves.

WHAT SHE SAID: Speaking in a press conference at the draw, the England boss explained: "It [winning the Euros] gave the players confidence because it showed ourselves that we can win against the highest level opponents. We have a lot of trust and confidence in our team."

She added: "Yes, there is pressure but that is part of our game now and was part of the Euros too because everyone expected us to do well. We just embrace it and bring it back to what we have to do as much as possible. That's what we're trying to do all the time, embrace it, connect with our fans and hopefully we have our fans here too. It's a little far away but we hope fans are getting excited about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning European champions have been drawn against Denmark, China and the winner of play-off B, when Chile face either Senegal or Haiti in a bid to make the tournament. The Lionesses have been unbeaten ever since Wiegman took charge in September 2021, drawing just twice in that time.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses' World Cup campaign officially gets underway against Denmark on 28 July 2023. Friendlies against Japan and Norway in November present an ideal chance for some early preparation.