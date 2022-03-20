Real Madrid will wear a new black kit against Barcelona on Sunday as they lock horns with their Clasico rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The kit is another collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto and adidas, with Yamamoto's Y-3 brand previously designing Real Madrid's third kit in 2014-15. This time, the jersey will see the usual adidas logo replaced with Y-3.

Similar to the last collaboration, the 2021-22 kit has a striking contrast to it with black and white colours. However, while the 2014-15 kit had a faded dragon pattern, the new kit is slightly more minimalist.

Meanwhile, the matching goalkeeper kit will be pink, where previously it was orange.

The collaboration isn't just limited to the kit, as a whole collection has been rolled out, including warm-up tops, jackets and accessories such as scarves and wash bags.

Why are Real Madrid wearing black vs Barcelona in El Clasico?

Real Madrid's black kit is a symbol of celebration for the club founded in March 1902, marking the capital club's 120th birthday anniversary, as well as Yamamoto’s partnership with adidas.

The two iconic brands in their respective fields have come together once again to create a commemorative collection, and have scheduled the Meringues to debut the kit against bitter rivals, Barcelona, at the Bernabeu.

El Clasico will all together have a different look to it, with Barcelona also set to wear their unmistakable Senyera kit, which sports the yellow and red of the Catalan flag, yellow and red.

The Liga fixture takes place on March 20, 8pm GMT (4pm ET), with Madrid looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, will look to solidify their place in the top four.

Where can you buy the kit and how much does it cost?

The Y-3 and Real Madrid collaboration kit can be purchased on the official Real Madrid website and will cost £167 in the UK or $219 in the U.S.

The rest of the collection is also available for purchase on the official club website.

