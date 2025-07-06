‘Couldn’t afford him’ - Why Paul Mullin left Wrexham on loan as Wigan fended off interest from ‘a lot of other clubs’ to land Red Dragons legend

Wigan manager Ryan Lowe says his club took Paul Mullin on loan as they “couldn’t afford” to agree a permanent transfer with Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

With a history-making run of three successive promotions helping Mullin to become a club legend in North Wales, a new challenge is being taken on in 2025 after slipping down the pecking order under Phil Parkinson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are among those to have wished Mullin well as he steps back into League One and attempts to earn fan favourite status at a new club. There are still two years left to run on the 30-year-old striker’s contract at SToK Racecourse.

WHAT LOWE SAID

Quizzed on why the Latics did not part with a fee for Mullin, Lowe told Wigan Today: “We couldn't afford him! Listen, I don't know what else to say...the simple fact is we couldn't afford a permanent deal.

“I spoke to Mulls at the back end of last season, we were given permission from Wrexham, to see whether he would be available on a loan. Although he only lives about three miles away from me, I didn't actually know him, but he's always been on my radar. I tried to take him to Plymouth when I was down there, because he's not only a fantastic footballer, he's also a fantastic lad.

“He actually said to his agent he didn't want to go anywhere else if he was leaving Wrexham, he only wanted to come here, which reflects well not just on me but also the football club. There were a lot of other clubs who would have loved to have signed him, and it's great that he's seen the project here and wants to be a part of it.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Lowe added on adding Mullin’s many qualities to his ranks: “One of the attributes Paul would bring, as well as on the pitch, is off the pitch as a leader, and he's showed that already. Paul is 30 years of age but he looks like a 21-year-old in terms of his body and his condition. And he's definitely got a big part to play on and off the pitch.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN?

Mullin was one of the first marquee transfers completed by Reynolds and McElhenney following their stunning takeover at Wrexham in 2021. Severing ties with the Red Dragons was a tough call, but the Merseyside native has been able to remain in the North West of England with his young family.