Why Manchester United decided not to appeal Casemiro's red card against Southampton - explained

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United were dealt a huge blow 34 minutes into their game with Southampton on Sunday as Casemiro was shown a second red card of the season for a challenge on Carlos Alcaraz. The midfielder was initially booked by Anthony Taylor, but saw the yellow card upgraded to red after VAR intervened. There was an expectation that the Red Devils would appeal the decision, but they have since confirmed they will not be doing so.

WHY AREN'T MAN UTD APPEALING? In a statement they released confirming their decision not to appeal, it was explained that the club felt there was not a high chance of the ban being overturned, thus they opted to accept their fate. Because Casemiro has already been sent off once this season, being dismissed at home to Crystal Palace, he will now serve a four-game ban.

Per the rules of the FA, should they deem a red card appeal from a club to be 'frivolous' they can extend a player's ban. United are perhaps cautious of submitting an appeal that they didn't believe would be accepted and consequently creating an even bigger problem for themselves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag criticised the inconsistency of the officiating post-match following Casemiro's red card, while also giving his views on the decision.

"It is inconsistent," He claimed, adding: "The referees are coming at the start of the season with a policy: we are the Premier League, we want intensity and Casemiro, across European games, over 500, he never had a red card but now, twice. He plays tough but he’s fair."

He went further, likening to the situation to the one that saw him dismissed against Palace for grabbing hold of Will Hughes: "Same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable. When you freeze it [Sunday’s challenge], it looks bad. Everyone who knows something about football, knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player.

"Tough, but fair, and it shows over 500 games in big leagues and he was never sent off. He’s disappointed."

WHAT NEXT? United will be able to rely on their Brazilian midfielder in their Europa League last-16 second leg against Real Betis on Thursday, before he serves the first of a four-game domestic ban against Fulham on Sunday in the FA Cup. The Red Devils have struggled without him, though, and must find a solution swiftly.