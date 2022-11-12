Explained: Why Man City were denied FOUR penalties in crazy spell as VAR rules against Guardiola's side

Manchester City had four penalty shouts denied in a whirlwind spell against Brentford - but why weren't any of them given?

City denied FOUR penalties in minutes

Two handballs and two fouls looked at

All incidents reviewed by VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were denied four penalties in the space of a few moments, with every incident going to VAR. Fouls on Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were checked as well as two possible handballs, with none of then being awarded.

WHY WEREN'T THEY GIVEN? Three of the shouts came in the same phase of play. First, there was no conclusive angle to suggest Rico Henry's handball was inside the box, then the Citizens wanted a foul for a shove on Haaland, which was not deemed enough to award a spot kick. De Bruyne then theatrically went over Henry's challenge and his appeal was instantly waved away. Shortly afterwards another handball was checked, somewhat surprisingly as it struck nowhere near the defenders hand.

STORY IN A PHOTO:

It was a frustrating few minutes for City...

THE REACTION: Ellen White is covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and said: "No, I don't think Haaland's is a penalty and I'd definitely give a 10 to De Bruyne [suggesting he dived]. I don't think either of them are penalties." If that's not enough to suggest De Bruyne went down too easily, we don't know what is.