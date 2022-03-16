Why is Salah on the bench for Liverpool against Arsenal?

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on the bench against Arsenal on Wednesday.

In his place, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have drawn the start.

Jurgen Klopp has explained the decision as related to Salah's foot injury recovery, as the player was limited in training this week.

What has been said?

"[Salah] made it, but he just had one training session," Klopp said. "He can come on [as a substitute] really good."

"We have the opportunity to [make changes]. Naby Keita is in a really good moment but we have the opportunity to make these changes so we need to use the boys when they are ready. Thiago is ready. I thought it would be the right one for today."

Arsenal Mikel Arteta didn't think Salah being on the bench mattered to his plans.

"With the players they have they can play in different formations and ways so I don't think that will make a difference," he said.

What happened to Salah against Brighton?

Salah was substituted shortly after scoring the Reds’ second goal at the Amex Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp confirming afterwards that the 29-year-old had “overstretched his foot”.

Klopp also complained of how often Salah is fouled without referees blowing the whistle.

"It is absolutely crazy how low the number of fouls is against him, which the referee doesn't whistle," Klopp said. "So he has constant contact [from defenders] and is going down all the time, having to get up again, stuff like this.”

When was the last time Salah was a substitute?

Salah was last used as a substitute on February 10 against Leicester City, when he played 31 minutes off the bench shortly after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

That's his only previous substitute appearance in 2021-22.

