Why was Foden’s goal against Liverpool disallowed? VAR frustrates Man City & Guardiola at Anfield

- Blues thought they had broken the deadlock
- Referee asked to check pitch-side monitor
- Effort ruled out as tempers fray on touchline
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues appeared to have broken the deadlock at Anfield early in the second half when Erling Haaland forced the ball from Alisson’s clutches and Foden was on hand to fire home from close range.
WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The effort was to be chalked off for a foul by Haaland on Fabinho in the build up – with City’s manager left incensed on the touchline.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
