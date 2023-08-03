Explained: Why Declan Rice wears a No. 41 jersey

The England international has spoken about his reasons for keeping the number he wore as a youth-team player at West Ham.

Declan Rice carved out a reputation for himself at West Ham while wearing the No. 41 jersey, steadfastly retaining the squad number he was given when he first made it into the Hammers' first team over a number of seasons.

He opted to keep that number when he moved to Arsenal in 2023 in a record £105 million ($137m) move and the sight of such a high number on a senior player's back - nevermind one of the most expensive signings of all time - is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the rationale behind Rice's decision to wear the number 41 jersey.

Why does Declan Rice wear No. 41?

Superstition is a big part of the reason why Rice wears a No. 41 jersey and he gave an insight into his number choice on an episode of The Overlap with Gary Neville in 2022.

"It was just a number I was given in the academy by the kitman, Jamo," said Rice.

"It's stayed with me since and, to be honest, I had this conversation with my dad - regardless of what happens in my career I might stay with the 41.

"I think 'Rice 41' has a nice ring to it, I've grown up playing in it and I'm a bit superstitious about things like that... I don't know if I changed to a new number if it would hamper my performances, I don't know!"

In the same interview, Rice revealed that No. 4 or No. 6 are the standard first-team numbers that he would prefer and he has played with those numbers on his back at different points in his career.

Interestingly Arsenal may have changed an unofficial policy in permitting Rice to wear the number 41. Former Gunners winger Alex Iwobi revealed in 2020 that he was encouraged to take a more traditional senior number when he broke through at the Emirates, so ended up with No. 17 instead of his preferred No. 45.

Rice is not alone in the world of football in allowing superstition to dictate his behaviour.

The midfielder's idol, John Terry, was famously superstitious and had a list of things he had to adhere to before every game, as well as keeping the same pair of shin guards for 10 years.

What is Declan Rice's England squad number?

Getty Images

While Rice has worn No. 41 for West Ham and Arsenal, he has worn other numbers at international level for both the Republic of Ireland and England.

The No. 4 is the main jersey number he wears for England, which tallies with his role in the team as a defensive midfielder. However, he has also worn the numbers 18, 17, 16, eight, seven and five when playing for the Three Lions.

He famously wore the No. 10 jersey for Ireland while lining out at centre-back in a senior friendly match against Turkey in 2018 and also donned the No. 7 for the Boys in Green, despite not being a winger.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 266715 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 105957 Jude Bellingham

28740 Christopher Nkunku

19414 Dominik Szoboszlai

20904 Mason Mount

11436 Sandro Tonali

32313 Other 266715 Votes

Related articles