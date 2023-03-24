Explained: Why Bayern Munich were so RUTHLESS in swapping Julian Nagelsmann for Thomas Tuchel amid Tottenham interest

Bayern Munich’s decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann came as a surprise to many, but they had to act quickly in order to land Thomas Tuchel.

WHAT HAPPENED? News emerged on Thursday evening regarding the wheels of managerial change being set in motion at the Allianz Arena, with the Bundesliga title holders taking decisive action at a crucial stage of the 2022-23 campaign. Nagelsmann, who was on a skiing holiday at the time, has been informed that his services are no longer required.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern will need to agree a compensation package there, with it possible that a contract through to 2026 will need to be paid up, but they are already heading in a different direction – with former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss Tuchel being lined up to fill their dugout.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel has been in Bayern’s thoughts before, with discussions held back in 2018, but he was PSG bound at that stage and Niko Kovac ended up in Munich. GOAL can confirm Bayern felt there was a risk that he could slip through their fingers again if they did not make a move immediately, with Tottenham very much in the market for a new coach as questions are asked of Antonio Conte’s short and long-term future in north London.

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel’s representatives are said to have been in contact with Spurs, while a return to PSG has also been speculated on, meaning that Bayern – who remain in contention for Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal honours this season – had to play their hand now in order to avoid missing out on a top target once more.