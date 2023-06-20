Revealed: When Armando Broja is expected to play for Chelsea again following ACL injury

Armando Broja is hoping to return to full fitness in a bid to earn a spot in Chelsea's pre-season tour in the USA.

Broja to travel with Chelsea's U-21 tour in Portugal

The Albanian forward has been out of action since December

He's keen to earn a call-up to Pochettino's side scheduled to travel to the USA

WHAT HAPPENED? Armando Broja is tipped to join the Chelsea U-21 training camp in Portugal before the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. The academy product earned himself a deserved promotion to the Blues' first team last season before being sidelined owing to a massive injury. With Chelsea travelling to the USA for their pre-season tour, Broja would look to impress Pochettino and earn himself some minutes before the start of a new edition of the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Albanian forward picked up an injury against Aston Villa during last year's World Cup break and has been out of action since then. The 21-year-old tore his cruciate ligament but is scheduled to return to action when Pochettino takes command of the English heavyweights.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Broja has been working extremely hard to return to full fitness and will be available for the pre-season tour scheduled in the USA. With the Blues looking to offload players like Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Broja could earn himself a spot in Pochettino's future plans if he has an outstanding tour in the USA.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? The forward will have an exceptional chance to showcase his talent in Chelsea's U-21 camp which could help him earn a call-up for the Blues' visit to the United States of America.