Who are the Premier League penalty takers for 2019-20?

Read Goal's guide of who will be taking the vital spot-kicks in the Premier League this season to boost your Fantasy Football scores

If you're serious about Fantasy Football, you might be considering stacking your team with the best set-piece takers ahead of VAR's first season in the Premier League.

So who are the best penalty takers across the English top-flight to sign for your team? Goal takes a look.

This year's penalty takers should largely be the same as last season's, with the exception of the three newly-promoted clubs in , Norwich and .

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette look set to resume their roles as 's primary spot-kick shooters.

While James Milner has been 's leading man with penalties, having scored three from three in 2018-19, he could be set to have a smaller role this season as he enters the latter stages of his career.

Mohamed Salah (who also scored three penalties from three last season) is an obvious choice for backup spot-kick duty or as an alternate first choice instead of Milner, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also available.

will be dealing with the biggest change, with leading penalty taker Eden Hazard having left for this summer - meaning second-choice taker Jorginho could take his place.

Frank Lampard has yet to decide his new backup taker, though Willian is a standout pick – but Christian Pulisic could also be another option. Tammy Abraham's return to Chelsea from a loan spell with Aston Villa gives them another boost, though it does mean that the Villans will be left without their main taker.

Captain Jack Grealish could pick up those duties, or Jonathan Kodjia.

Norwich had difficulties successfully converting their penalties last season and rotated spot-kick duties, though Mario Vrancic seems to be the primary taker for now.

Sebastian Haller looks likely to be named West Ham's penalty taker after Mark Noble, having slotted in 23 of his 24 penalties taken in his career.

's Luka Milivojevic is sure to resume spot-kick duties for the Eagles once again this season, following last year's campaign that saw him score 10 out of 11 penalties.