White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro 2020 squad after impressing in warm-up matches

The Brighton centre-half played the full 90 minutes of the Three Lions' game against Romania and will now be involved at the summer tournament

Ben White has been drafted in to complete England's 26-man Euro 2020 squad after his solid display in the friendly victory against Romania.

Gareth Southgate named his final squad for the European Championships on June 1, but was dealt a major blow when Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw after limping out of the warm-up victory against Austria.

The Three Lions boss has now confirmed that Brighton centre-half White will take Alexander-Arnold's spot, meaning he can now provide cover for Harry Maguire as the Manchester United defender continues to work his way back to full fitness after a serious ankle injury.

What has been said?

A statement on England's official Twitter account read: "Congratulations Ben White, you're heading to #EURO2020 with the #ThreeLions!"

It has also been confirmed that White will wear No 22 at the Euros, inheriting the vacant squad number from Alexander-Arnold.

Who has missed out on the final spot?

White, Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben Godfrey were all included in Southgate's initial 33-man preliminary squad before being dropped from the final selection, along with the injured Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United's Lingard, Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse and Everton's Godfrey also featured in England's two friendly fixtures, but White has been given the nod after recording a clean sheet alongside Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings at centre-back on Sunday.

White's credentials

White has been called up after an impressive 2020-21 campaign at Brighton which saw him solidify his reputation as one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old featured in 36 top-flight games for the Seagulls last term, helping them avoid the drop and secure a 16th place finish.

England's schedule

England kick off their Euros campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. Southgate's men will then take on Scotland on June 18 before completing Group D against the Czech Republic four days later.

