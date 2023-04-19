Where to watch & stream the FA Cup live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Neil Bennett
|
FA Cup TrophyGetty
FA Cup

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the English FA Cup

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in world football, with its first tournament played across the 1871-72 English football season. Open to 732 teams across all nine levels of the English football tier system, the competition is renowned for its giant-killings and many iconic moments.

Watched by millions of fans the world over, the information below will arm you with everything you need to know on where to watch FA Cup action where you are.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Where to watch and live stream FA Cup in the US & USA

Broadcast rights for the English FA Cup in the UK are on free-to-air channels BBC and ITV.

BBC have the rights to 18 live games throughout the course of the competition including the final.

ITV, meanwhile, have the rights to 20 live games throughout the course of the competition, also including the final.

In the United States, ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup - you can watch here.

CountryTV channel & stream
UKBBC / ITV
USAESPN

Watch and live stream FA Cup in Europe

You can see a full list of broadcasters for the FA Cup across Europe, including Spain, France, Germany and more, below.

CountryTV channel & stream
AlbaniaSuperSport
AndorraDAZN
AustriaDAZN
BelgiumEleven Sports
CroatiaSport Klub
CyprusCYTA
Czech RepublicNova Sport
DenmarkViaplay
EstoniaViaplay
FrancebeIN Sports
GermanyDAZN
GreeceCosmote TV
HungarySpiler TV
IcelandSYN HF
IrelandPremier Sports
ItalyDAZN
IsraelSport1
LatviaViaplay
LithuaniaViaplay
KosovoSuperSport
MoldovaSetanta Sports
MontenegroSport Klub
North MacedoniaSport Klub
NorwayViaplay
PolandEleven Sports
PortugalSport TV
RomaniaPro TV
RussiaMatch TV
SerbiaSport Klub
SlovakiaNova Sport
SpainDAZN
SwedenViaplay
TurkeyTivibu Spor
UkraineSetanta Sports

Watch and live stream FA Cup n the Americas

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in Caribbean and Latin America countries.

CountryTV channel & stream
CanadaSportsnet
CaribbeanESPN

Latin America

ESPN

Watch and live stream FA Cup in MENA and Africa

CountryTV channel & stream
Middle EastbeIN Sports
North AfricabeIN Sports
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport

Watch and live stream FA Cup in Asia

CountryTV channel & stream
CambodiabeIN Sports
ChinaBilibili
Hong KongTVB
IndiaSony Ten
IndonesiabeIN Sports
JapanDAZN
LaosbeIN Sports
MacauMacau Cable TV
MalaysiaAstro SuperSport
MongoliaSPS
MyanmarSKYNET Sports
PhillipinesbeIN Sports
Singaporemio Sports
South KoreaSPOTV
TaiwanELTA
ThailandbeIN Sports
VietnamFPT, MyTV

Editors' Picks

Useful links