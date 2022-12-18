Where is Messi’s shirt from 1,000th game? Australia star Devlin reveals what happened to iconic Argentina jersey

Australia star Cameron Devlin was the man to swap shirts with Lionel Messi in the Argentine’s 1,000th game, and he has revealed where that jersey is.

Socceroos faced Albiceleste at Qatar 2022

Suffered defeat in round of 16

Hearts midfielder landed prized memento

WHAT HAPPENED? The Socceroos midfielder did not even take to the field during a last-16 encounter at the 2022 World Cup in which Messi reached another notable career landmark. Devlin was, however, able to land a prized memento and has been taking no chances when it comes to looking after a piece of sporting memorabilia that holds considerable emotional and financial value.

WHAT THEY SAID: Devlin has told Sky Sports of what happened to an iconic shirt after Australia crashed out of Qatar 2022 to Argentina: “The jersey is locked up in a bank back home, so I don’t even know where it is to be honest – my family took care of that and I have no idea where it is. I think it is best that way. In the years to come, it’s a cool memento to have, definitely, but at the moment it’s in the bank.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Devlin added on seeing Messi perform in the flesh, before then winning the race to swap shirts at the end of a 2-1 defeat for Australia: “Super strange. I was down the side of the pitch when he scored his goal and I was obviously gutted, but to see him score that goal – it was such a Lionel Messi goal, we’ve seen it so many times – and to see it live…”

WHAT NEXT? After edging out Australia, Argentina have gone on to see off the Netherlands and Croatia at the 2022 World Cup – with Messi on target in each of those contests – and will face France in a showpiece final on Sunday for the right to be considered the best international side on the planet.