When will Vitor Roque arrive at Barcelona? Deco gives update on Brazilian wonderkid's transfer

Barcelona have set a January arrival date for teenage striker Vitor Roque, but financial fair play could alter their plans.

Signed Brazilian teenager in July

Financial regulations could prevent January arrival

Brought in Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix to round out transfer window

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona agreed a €35 million (£30m/$38.4m) deal for the Athletico Paranaense striker in July, negotiating a January 2024 arrival for the highly-rated prospect. However, financial fair play regulations might see them settle for a later date.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We want to be optimistic, but we are working and we will see. His arrival (in January) will depend on some things: Fair Play, a LaLiga regulation that we have to comply with," Deco, Barcelona's newly-minted director of football, said. "If we comply and reach January with the peace of mind of being able to bring him, surely we'll do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca secured Roque's signature after a lengthy saga that saw Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG all chase his services. The fee could rise as high as €71m (£60m/$77m) if all add-ons are met.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona open their Champions League campaign with a clash against Antwerp on Tuesday.