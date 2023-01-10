When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw? Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Everything you need to know about the draw for the Carabao Cup semi-final

This season's Carabao Cup is firmly into the business end, with the eight quarter-final teams soon being narrowed down to four and a semi-final final hurdle to cross before the ultimate decider at Wembley in February.

Liverpool, who had been the holders, were knocked out by Manchester City in the last round, while Arsenal were dumped out in the third round by Brighton, who subsequently fell to League One side Charlton Athletic, so there have already been plenty of surprises.

So, with the quarter-final soon wrapping up, when exactly is the semi-final draw? GOAL has everything you need to know, including time, where to watch and more.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

What: Carabao Cup semi-final draw When: January 11, 2023 TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Wednesday, January 11 is the date for the 2022-23 Carabao Cup semi-final draw. It is scheduled to take place at around 10pm, after the quarter-final match between Southampton and Manchester City, which kicks off at 8pm.

Where to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final draw

In the UK, the draw can be watched live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It can also be streamed live using the Sky GO app. ESPN+ is broadcasting Carabao Cup coverage in the U.S.

To see which games are available to watch live where you are, check out GOAL's football on UK TV guide and soccer on U.S. TV guide.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup semi-final?

Four teams will advance to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Those four teams will be:

Manchester United or Charlton Athletic

or Newcastle United or Leicester City

or Nottingham Forest or Wolves

or Southampton or Manchester City

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final played?

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played over two legs - home and away.

First-leg matches will take place on the week commencing January 23, with the second legs scheduled for the following week, commencing January 30.