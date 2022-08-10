When is Ballon d'Or 2022? Date, how to watch & venue

The award has switched from being based from the calendar year to a particular season

The Ballon d'Or enters its 66th edition as the award ceremony is set to take place in the third quarter of the year as compared to the last quarter of the year so far, reason being the performances over a season will be taken in consideration as compared to a year.

Lionel Messi has won a record seven titles including the Ballon d'Or 2021, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with a total of five and having last won it in 2017. Alexis Putellas won the last Women's Ballon d'Or title.

GOAL has what you need to know about when the ceremony this year, who the nominees are and more.

When will Ballon d'Or 2022 take place?

Award: Ballon d'Or Date: October 17, 2022 Venue: Theatre du Chatelet, Paris

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will take place on October 17, 2022 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The start time of the ceremony is yet to be announced.

In addition to announcing the Men's Ballon d'Or award, the Women's winner, Kopa Trophy (presented to the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (recognising the best goalkeeper) will also be revealed.

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2022

The ceremony will be available to stream live for free on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and website.

It will also be available to watch on Eurosport's official website and the Eurosport app.

Who are the Men's Ballon d'Or 2022 nominees?

All the nominees for the ceremony will be announced on August 12, 2022.

Who are the favourites to win the Men's Ballon d'Or 2022?

Karim Benzema is the clear front runner for the prize as the French striker helped Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League by knocking out the likes of PSG and Manchester City.

The likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe are some of the other favourites.

Check out GOAL's Ballon d'Or Power Rankings here.

Who has won the most Ballons d'Or?

Rank Winner Ballon d'Or wins Years won 1 Lionel Messi 7 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 =3 Michel Platini 3 1983, 1984, 1985 =3 Johan Cruyff 3 1971, 1973, 1974 =3 Marco van Basten 3 1988, 1989, 1992 =6 Franz Beckenbauer 2 1972, 1976 =6 Ronaldo 2 1997, 2002 =6 Alfredo Di Stefano 2 1957, 1959 =6 Kevin Keegan 2 1978, 1979 =6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 2 1980, 1981

Lionel Messi has won seven Ballons d'Or, making him the record holder for most awards.

The PSG and Argentina star has two more Ballon d'Or trophy than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it on five occasions.

After those two, three players - Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten - have three Ballons d'Or each.

Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or twice, a feat also achieved by Franz Beckenbauer, Alfredo Di Stefano, Kevin Keegan and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.