When is the 2022-23 Carabao Cup second round draw? Date, teams & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the second round draw of the League Cup

The 63rd season of the Carabao Cup, which features 92 teams from the English football structure, kicked off in August.

Last season, Liverpool beat Chelsea in a thrilling penalty shoot-out that ended 11-10 to clinch the trophy for a record ninth time at Wembley.

And the Reds will start as one of the favourites this season, though they can expect stiff competition from a number of other strong contenders who are also hungry for silverware.

With the first round of the tournament set to be done and dusted this week, all eyes are on the draw for the second-round fixtures.

GOAL has all the details about the second round draw of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup, including fixtures, dates, results and more.

When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?

The draw for the 2022-23 Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday August 10, 2022.

It will be held following the first round tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, which kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET).

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup second round?

The second round of the Carabao Cup will welcome all the Premier League clubs excluding last season's top seven, who have all qualified for Europe.

Thirteen Premier League clubs will enter the competition as they do not have European commitments. Along with them, two Championship teams - Burnley and Watford - and 35 winners from the first round will also compete to progress to the next round.

Cambridge United are already through to the next round after beating Millwall 1-0 on August 2.

How to watch the Carabao Cup second round draw on TV?

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online on Sky Go.

Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw with former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison and ex-Sunderland full-back Michael Gray.

In the U.S., Carabao Cup games are broadcast on the ESPN network.

What date is the Carabao Cup second round played?

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup kicked off on August 8, 2022 and will go on for six months until the final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday February 26, 2023.

After the first round is wrapped up, the second round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup will start in the week commencing August 22.

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 Carabao Cup edition, including draw information, fixtures, dates, results. and more can be found here.