The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosts the latest edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, with the competition now scheduled to be played in 2022 instead of 2021.

Teams from across all continents will take part, with the best of UEFA, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, AFC, CAF and OFC competing for the crown of global champion.

So when does the draw happen, which teams are involved and how can you watch it live? GOAL has all the details.

When is the Club World Cup 2021 draw?

The draw for the 2021 Club World Cup will be held on Monday November 29, 2021 and it will take place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

The draw event will get started at 4pm GMT (11am ET), with Samantha Johnson hosting proceedings. Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry will assist with the draw alongside FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yerza.

Which teams are in the Club World Cup 2021?

Team Confederation Qualification route Flamengo / Palmeiras CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores winner Chelsea UEFA UEFA Champions League winner Al Hilal AFC AFC Champions League winner Al Ahly CAF CAF Champions League winner Monterrey CONCACAF CONCACAF Champions League winner Auckland City OFC Nominated by OFC Al Jazira AFC Hosts

A total of seven clubs from six confederations compete in the Club World Cup.

For the 2021 Club World Club there is one representative each from CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA, with two teams representing AFC (one Champions League winner and one host).

Premier League side Chelsea are the European representatives after winning the 2020-21 Champions League, with Mexico's Monterrey representing CONCACAF.

Egyptian team Al Ahly are the African representatives, while New Zealand outfit Auckland City fly the flag for OFC.

Flamengo or Palmeiras will represent the South America, with the winner of the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday progressing to the tournament. Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal are one of two AFC representatives, with Al Jazira qualifying as hosts.

How to watch and stream the Club World Cup draw

FIFA's official website and video streaming channels, including YouTube, will broadcast the Club World Cup draw live.

You will be able to watch the draw by going to FIFA.com and you can follow the news from the event on GOAL.

When does the Club World Cup 2021 start?

The 2021 Club World Cup will actually take place in early 2022, with the final dates to be confirmed.

It was initially set to be held in Japan in 2021, but uncertainty surrounding public health - owing to the Covid-19 pandemic - saw the country drop its hosting commitment.

It begins with a first-round game between hosts Al Jazira and Auckland City, followed by the second round, then semi-finals, then final.

Who won the last Club World Cup?

Bayern Munich were crowned Club World Cup champions in 2020.

They defeated Mexico's Tigres UANL 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Benjamin Pavard. It was the Bundesliga side's second time lifting the trophy, having previously won it in 2013.

Bayern cannot defend their title in the 2021 edition of the tournament, having failed to win the 2020-21 Champions League.