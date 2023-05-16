When will Ben Foster make a decision on Wrexham future? Phil Parkinson details when talks will be held with former England goalkeeper

Ben Foster is mulling over his options at Wrexham, with Phil Parkinson revealing when future talks with the veteran goalkeeper are set to take place.

Veteran keeper stepped out of retirement

Helped to secure promotion

Dragons eager to table contract offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 40-year-old former England international stepped out of retirement after being presented with an intriguing offer from the Racecourse Ground in March. With Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney eager to see him aid a promotion push in North Wales, the vastly-experienced shot-stopper pulled on his gloves once more and helped to get the Dragons back into the Football League – delivering some memorable moments, such as a stoppage-time penalty save against Notts County, in the process. Foster’s short-term contract has now come to a close, but discussions are being lined up between an ambitious club and the ex-Premier League performer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wrexham boss Parkinson has told reporters of when those talks will take place: “I wanted to let the euphoria of promotion and the lads' Las Vegas trip go down first. I will sit down with Ben in the next day or two and have a really good chat, and see what his thoughts are. We have got some good goalkeepers under contract as well so we will speak with Ben and make a decision which is right for him and right for us going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster took in eight appearances for Wrexham, forging a strong bond with Reynolds and McElhenney during a second spell with a club that he initially joined on loan from Stoke in 2005. His exploits helped to earn a squad that also includes 47-goal top marksman Paul Mullin an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas as reward for their record-breaking efforts in 2022-23.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Foster has remained tight-lipped when it comes to his future plans – with the former Manchester United, West Brom and Watford custodian already branching out into the world of YouTube content production – but he may be tempted to extend his career for at least one more year if Wrexham’s ambitious plans see them make more marquee signings during the summer transfer window.