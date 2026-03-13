What is the World Cup Golden Boot? Meaning, rules & winners

The World Cup Golden Boot is an award every international striker will be desperate to win as they head into the biggest tournament in football. The individual prize is one of the most prestigious in the sport, giving forwards the chance to etch their names into the history books and often going hand-in-hand with competing for World Cup glory itself.

For any nation to be dubbed the 'best in the world', there is no doubt that they need their stars to step up with some big goals, and the Golden Boot is an added motivation to gain some extra global recognition for their efforts in the final third, even if it does not result in walking away as a World Cup winner. But what are the rules behind the award, and who are some of the biggest names to ever win the prize? As we gear up for the 2026 tournament in the USA,Canada and Mexico, GOAL explains everything you need to know about the Golden Boot.

What is the World Cup Golden Boot?

Put simply, the World Cup Golden Boot is the award given to the top goalscorer at each edition of the World Cup. First introduced in 1982 and dubbed the Golden Shoe, the accolade was awarded to Italy's Paolo Rossi for his six goals across seven games at the tournament held in Spain.

Goals scored across all group stage games and knockout rounds are counted, but strikes in penalty shootouts are not part of the final count. Should players finish on an equal tally, the number of assists from each individual will be used as a tiebreaker. If that number is also the same, the award will be handed to the player who clocked fewer minutes.

Alongside the Golden Boot, FIFA have also introduced the Silver and Bronze Boots, given to the second and third-highest goalscorers at the World Cup.

Full list of World Cup Golden Boot winners

The World Cup has seen some iconic names lift the Golden Boot over the years, including the 2022 winnerKylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, who helped France lift the trophy in 2018, failed to win the tournament for a second time, losing to Argentina in the final, but he did equal Ronaldo Nazario's eight goals - the Brazilian's tally from 2002, when the Selecao last won the World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane is also among the list of names to win the award, netting six times in 2018, despite the Three Lions exiting at the semi-final stage. The Bayern Munich man equalled Gary Lineker's record from 1986, and joins him as the only Englishmen ever to win the accolade.

France icon Just Fontaine set the record for most goals in a single World Cup back in 1958, scoring 13 times as Les Bleus lost to eventual winners Brazil.

In England's famous run to the trophy in 1966, it was Portugal'sEusebio who stood out as the tournament's most prolific scorer, bagging nine goals in just six games, including a penalty in the semi-final loss to the Three Lions.

On only one occasion has the Golden Boot been shared. In 1962, it was awarded to six players who all finished on four goals: Garrincha and Vava of Brazil, Leonel Sanchez of Chile, Florian Albert of Hungary, Valentin Ivanov of the Soviet Union, and Drazan Jerkovic of Yugoslavia.

World Cup Top Goalscorer Goals Games 1930 Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 8 4 1934 Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) 5 4 1938 Leonidas (Brazil) 7 4 1950 Ademir de Menezes (Brazil) 9 6 1954 Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 5 1958 Just Fontaine (France) 13 6 1962 Multiple 4 Various 1966 Eusebio (Portugal) 9 6 1970 Gerd Muller (Germany) 10 6 1974 Grzegorz Lato (Poland) 7 7 1978 Mario Kempes (Argentina) 6 7 1982 Paolo Rossi (Italy) 6 7 1986 Gary Lineker (England) 6 5 1990 Salvatore Schillaci (Italy) 6 7 1994 Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria) 6 7 1998 Davor Suker (Croatia) 6 7 2002 Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) 8 7 2006 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 5 7 2010 Thomas Muller (Germany) 5 6 2014 James Rodriguez (Colombia) 6 5 2018 Harry Kane (England) 6 6 2022 Kylian Mbappe (France) 8 7

World Cup Golden Boot trophy

The Golden Boot trophy itself is designed to symbolise the importance of goalscoring in football. Resembling a football boot, the trophy is mounted on a sturdy base and often manufactured in partnership with a tournament sponsor, which has been global brand adidas in recent years.

Winner in 2022, Mbappe was presented with a Golden Boot that had his name and the tournament year engraved on a plaque, with the boot donning adidas' iconic three stripes.

Made from a brass alloy that is electroplated with gold, the famous award is not credited to one designer, but is treated as a sponsored object, unlike the official World Cup trophy, designed by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga in 1970 after Brazil permanently retained the original Jules Rimet trophy.

Who has scored the most goals in World Cup history?

Some players have been prolific over several World Cup tournaments, but have yet to get their hands on the Golden Boot. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the only major trophy to elude him in 2022, and ranks inside the top five goalscorers in World Cup history, but he is yet to win a Golden Boot, something he will be hoping to rectify in 2026.

That is not the case for overall top scorer Miroslav Klose. The Germany legend scored 16 goals at the tournament between 2002-14, and won the Golden Boot in 2006.

France star Mbappe already has 12 goals to his name, despite only featuring at two tournaments. The Real Madrid forward will have his eye on claiming top spot in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer. Achieving that feat would include overtaking some more legends of the game, including the legendary Pele (12), Messi himself (13), Gerd Muller (14), and Ronaldo Nazario (15).

Rank Player Goals Tournament(s) 1. Miroslav Klose (Germany) 16 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 2. Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) 15 1998, 2002, 2006 3. Gerd Muller (Germany) 14 1970, 1974 4. Just Fontaine (France) 13 1958 5. Lionel Messi (Argentina) 13 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 6. Pele (Brazil) 12 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970 7. Kylian Mbappe (France) 12 2018, 2022 8. Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 1954 9. Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany) 11 1990, 1994, 1998 10. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)* 10 1994, 1998, 2002

*Helmut Rahn, Thomas Muller, Gary Lineker, Teofilo Cubillas and Grzegorz Lato have also scored 10 World Cup goals.