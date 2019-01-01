What football team does Ed Sheeran support?
Ed Sheeran is one of the most well-known English singer-songwriters of his generation
With his humble boy-next-door attitude and easily accessible soulful pop-rock, it's no wonder that Sheeran has won over millions with his open-hearted vulnerability.
In addition to being a talented musician, Sheeran is also an avid football fan. As a born and bred Englishman, his support of the Three Lions is a given, but which club does the ginger-haired wonder support? Goal takes a look.
Though Sheeran was thought to be a Chelsea fan after a series of deleted Tweets in which he admitted that his father was a supporter of the Blues, the 'Shape of You' singer is actually a more fervent follower of a much less elite football team.
Having grown up in Ipswich, Sheeran is actually a Tractor Boys fan, and still attends games at Portman Road Stadium quite frequently.
"I grew up in a place called Ipswich
"I enjoy watching football, [but] my dad's a Chelsea fan so I go with him every now and then."
He went on to further confirm his status as a Tractor Boys supporter during a Radio 1 interview
The singer has posted several photos of himself attending Ipswich Town matches on his Instagram, fully clad in Blues gear.
Sheeran also has a penchant for donning national team jerseys during his stadium tours, having recently sported the Argentina kit and Uruguay kit during his shows in the two countries, respectively.
He has also swapped shirts with LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and also wore a Welsh Ryan Giggs jersey while playing a summer arena show in Cardiff
Does Ed Sheeran play football ?
Sheeran recently joked about his lack of striking prowess in an Instagram video showcasing his (sub-par) finishing ability. In a video for Move Concerts Brasil, Sheeran posted a video of himself missing an open goal, captioning it: '@realmadrid sign me up plz'.
In a post describing the scrimmage, Sheeran elaborated: 'We were terrible but it was such a fun experience. I scored a few but I think the goalie was just being nice. Such a lovely day.
Following the game, Sheeran
What other sports does Ed Sheeran enjoy ?
Naturally, he is a supporter of the England rugby team and has also been spotted donning jerseys of hockey team New York Rangers and MLS side Atlanta United.
His interest in hockey isn't a one-off either, as his partner Cherry Seaborn is a hockey player best known for her time playing for the Duke University Blue Devil’s Field Hockey team, where she helped the team to reach the NCAA championship match in 2013.
Additionally, Seaborn also led her field hockey team to back-to-back British University championships in 2012 and 2013.