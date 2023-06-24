Explained: Why West Ham's London Stadium has been turned into a baseball field exclusively for MLB

West Ham's London Stadium has been transformed into a baseball field ahead of the MLB London series.

MLB set to stage games in London

London Stadium transformed

First game on June 24

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham's home ground has been completely transformed, with both dressing rooms decked out in baseball colours ahead of the London Series. On the pitch, the football markings have been scrubbed away, with the US sport taking precedence.

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING? Major League Baseball are attempting to make serious inroads into the European market and are staging the fixture between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in England. It is the first London Series game in four years, following on from the New York Yankees' clash with the Boston Red Sox.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The London Stadium has become a venue for more than just football, with West Ham's iconic ground becoming a concert arena that has hosted the likes of pop megastar The Weeknd, and even a monster truck showcase.

WHAT'S NEXT? The MLB series will be staged on June 24, and West Ham will return to the stadium on August 19 to play Chelsea in the Premier League.