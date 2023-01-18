Werner explains Chelsea exit and fires warning to potential new signing Nkunku

- Werner team-mate of Nkunku at RB Leipzig
- Nkunku could join Chelsea this summer
- Werner said life with Blues can be difficult
WHAT HAPPENED? Werner left Chelsea last August to return to RB Leipzig and has now explained his decision-making process while giving advice to Nkunku.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I wasn't part of the coach's plan anymore," Werner said of the reasoning behind his departure with Tuchel in charge. "You have to accept that and find a way to deal with it."
He warned Chelsea-linked team-mate Nkunku that the Stamford Bridge experience is very different from RB Leipzig, adding: "I can tell him about both positive and negative experiences, should he make the change. At a club like [Chelsea], you don't play like you do at RB Leipzig because there's more competition. [That's] not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level mentally."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a rocky spell at Chelsea, Werner has been plagued by injuries this term, though he's still managed to score nine times in all competitions.
WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? A deal to join Chelsea in the summer has been "100 per cent agreed", according to Fabrizio Romano, and so it seems to be only a matter of time before he debuts at Stamford Bridge.