Former Dortmund goalkeeper Weidenfeller claims Sane to Bayern is 'almost certain'

The Manchester City winger, who has missed the entire Premier League season due to injury, could be nearing a long-awaited return to the Bundesliga

Former goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller says that Leroy Sane's proposed move to is extremely likely to go through.

Sane has been linked with Bayern for over a year, with rumours initially linking the German winger with a move to the giants during the 2018-19 season.

The push to sign Sane came in the wake of some major losses for Bayern, who were in the market for wingers following the departures of club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

It looked like a move could happen in the final days of the summer transfer window before Sane suffered a major injury in the Community Shield against .

Sane was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ruling him out of the entire Premier League season thus far, but heading towards the summer, rumours have reignited with Bayern reportedly back in for the winger.

Speaking to Sport1, former Dortmund goalkeeper Weidenfeller says that he has been told that it was "almost certain" Same completed a move that will see him return to the Bundesliga.

When asked how he knew about Sane's potential transfer, Weidenfeller said: "As a former player, you also have a few sources."

If an offer for Sane does come in, Manchester City will not allow him to leave on the cheap this summer, with any potential suitor needing to match the Premier League champions' asking price, which would be much higher than the reported €40 million (£35m/$43m) offer Bayern has already submitted.

Current Bayern star Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he would be eager to link up with a player like Sane, adding that the winger could "certainly help" the club.

Sane was nearing a return to play before the coronavirus outbreak, with virtually every league suspended for the last two months. The 24-year-old winger, who initially joined Manchester City from in 2016, has made a total of 134 appearances for the Premier League side, scoring 39 goals in the process.

During his time with the club, Sane has been a part of two Premier League title-winning teams while claiming an , two Carabao Cups and two Community Shields. Individually, Sane was recognised as PFA Young Player of the Year in 2017-18 after scoring 10 Premier League goals that season.