‘Weather was terrible’ - What Dani Dyer & Jarrod Bowen did on rain-soaked honeymoon at Lake Como as ex-Love Island star & West Ham captain could ‘never sunbathe’

Dani Dyer has revealed what she and Jarrod Bowen got up to on their honeymoon, with “terrible” weather endured during a visit to Lake Como.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ex-Love Island contestant Dyer and West Ham captain Bowen tied the knot at a lavish ceremony on May 31 that was attended by friends and family. Both had enjoyed pre-wedding parties on the island of Ibiza.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

After exchanging vows, the happy couple headed to Italy for a child-free break. It was nice to escape the “reality” of everyday life for a while, but inclement conditions meant that sunbathing was quickly struck off the agenda.

WHAT DYER SAID?

Speaking on the Live And Let Dyers podcast that she hosts with father Danny, 28-year-old Dani said: “The weather was terrible, it rained for three days. But we were very lucky, because it always stopped raining when we went for lunch and for dinners and stuff.”

She added: “We just could never sunbathe, and there’s not really much to do there. So, we just binged the whole series of MobLand. We ate and I’d just drink champagne and have loads of baths!”

THE GOSSIP

Dyer’s break with Bowen may not have been as sun-soaked as she was hoping for, but the pair still had a good time. She went on to say: “It was actually so nice – because obviously I was in such wedding blues – it was so nice to go away for a few days and just like have lay ins and spend time together. It was just so nice. We were just so happy the whole time.”

WHAT NEXT?

Bowen has returned to the UK ahead of linking up with the Hammers for pre-season training, while there has been plenty of speculation to suggest that Dyer is preparing to grace reality TV again as she signs up for the 2025 editions of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Strictly Come Dancing.