'We killed ourselves' - LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney blames mental mistakes for loss to LAFC

LA Galaxy have suffered from one of their worst-ever MLS starts having fallen once again on Sunday against LAFC.

Galaxy lose 3-2 to LAFC

Vanney impressed despite loss

Claims individual mistake cost the team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Galaxy lost 3-2 against LAFC in what turned out to be their fourth loss of the season and the third in a row. Coach Greg Vanney bemoaned individual errors in a familiar message, but he also explained that despite the loss he was happy with the overall performance of the squad.

A penalty given away to LAFC in the 60th minute from their own throw-in was particularly frustrating for the manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: “For a lot of the day, I was pleased with our performance, I was pleased with our effort, our energy,” Vanney said to reporters. “We punished ourselves today. Today we killed ourselves and that's unfortunate against a good team that has momentum in their favour.

“I've never been more sure about this group's ability to do something special this season than today. We’ve got to cut out the part where we hurt ourselves to make the other team beat us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: They came close multiple times to equalizing and held their own the entirety of the game against one of the most in-form sides in MLS. But with the season now well underway, they'll need to produce tangible results soon to have a chance at a playoff run.

WHAT NEXT? Vanney will try to carry positives into the Galaxy's next game against Austin FC, who are suffering from their own slow start.

