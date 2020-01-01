'We intend to keep Boga' - Sassuolo chairman Carnevali

The Ivorian wideman has drawn the interest of some top clubs after strong performances for the Neroverdi this season

chairman Giovanni Carnevali has stated that Sassuolo have the intention of keeping hold of Jeremie Boga amidst growing interest in his services.

The winger has been on the books of the Neroverdi since 2018, making 52 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

The bulk of these have come this term, where he has a hand in 12 goals (eight goals, four assists) in 25 competitive outings.

Boga began his career at but was unable to make his way into the first team after spending time on loan , Granada and .

His strong performances, which have guaranteed Sassuolo's survival in , has drawn the attention of Chelsea, who have the option to buy Boga back for £13 million.

are, however, reported to be in the race to sign him as well.

"Boga has grown a lot, we must give credit to De Zerbi who made him grow," Carnevali said on Rai TV Show, Domenica Sportiva.

"He is requested by various clubs but we intend to keep him, we do not want to sell him because we will continue in the project that Dr. Squinzi had in mind.

"He [Boga] will be a Neroverde also next year."

Boga was born in the French city of to Ivorian parents and has represented Ivory Coast once in a 2019 qualifier against Guinea at home on June 10, 2017, which ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Sassuolo are presently in 11th place on the Serie A log, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Emilia-Romagna outfit have been in Serie A since the 2013-14 season when they made their debut in the top-flight.

Football in has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic which hit the country very hard.

After two months of strict lockdown measures, the government is gradually easing them, giving Serie A the chance to complete fixtures, with 12 rounds still to go.

A resumption of fixtures is targeted for either June 13 or 20.