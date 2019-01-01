Watford Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
The 2018-19 season saw Watford achieve their highest Premier League finish and highest points tally, and they will be eager to replicate their efforts for the upcoming season.
The Hornets finished in 11th place last season, though a 6-0 hammering by Manchester City in the FA Cup final is a memory that Javi Gracia will want to move on from.
They kick off the new campaign at home to Brighton before their first away trip sees them visit Everton a week later.
Gracia's side face a tougher finish to the campaign, however, with their final two matches seeing them host Man City before travelling to Arsenal on the closing day.
Watford's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Watford Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Brighton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Watford
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Watford v West Ham United
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Watford
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Arsenal
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Watford
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Watford
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Sheffield United
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Chelsea
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Watford
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Burnley
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Watford
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Leicester City v Watford
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Crystal Palace
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Watford
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Manchester United
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Watford
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Aston Villa
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Wolverhampton
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Aston Villa v Watford
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Everton
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Watford
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Watford
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Liverpool
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Watford
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Leicester City
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Watford
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Southampton
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Watford
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Norwich City
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Newcastle United
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Watford
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Manchester City
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Watford