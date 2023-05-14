WATCH: Xavi pulls off incredible basketball trick shot during Barcelona training session to prove he's still got it

- Xavi hits wonder trickshot in training
- Proves he's still got it
- Retired four years ago
WHAT HAPPENED? Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Barcelona manager Xavi proved he's still got it. The 43-year-old was filmed pulling off an incredible trick-shot in training, pinging a football 30-yards, off the backboard and into a basketball hoop. We became accustomed to this level of accuracy in his playing days, but it was a nice reminder for those who may have forgotten just how great the Spaniard was!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mood in the Barcelona camp seems somewhat relaxed considering they can seal a first La Liga title in four years on Sunday evening with a win over city rivals Espanyol. However, should Atletico Madrid lose against Real Sociedad on Sunday afternoon, Barcelona would enter the game as champions.
WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI & BARCELONA? The Blaugrana have just five games left this season starting tonight away to Espanyol and barring any major hiccups they will be crowned champions.