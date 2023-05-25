WATCH: Wrexham announce stadium name change to SToK Racecourse in hilarious video starring Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and a furious Paul Mullin!

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Paul Mullin all star in the hilarious video announcing Wrexham’s stadium name change to SToK Racecourse.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Racecourse Ground is getting a serious facelift this summer, with development work already underway, and it will also be getting a new title. The oldest international stadium in world football is, courtesy of the club’s Hollywood co-owners, partnering with SToK Cold Brew coffee as the Welsh side prepares to enter an exciting new era back in the Football League.

Everybody at Wrexham is fully on board with the project, as more important revenue is generated, but Reynolds and McElhenney have taken the opportunity to poke fun at the cultural differences between Britain and North America when it comes to tea and coffee - and how they may be received in the Dragons dressing room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Star striker Mullin – who netted 47 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign – is seen saying: “Coffee at tea time? Shambles!” The Wrexham squad then proceeds to smash up the home dressing room and all of the teacups and pots they have been given - although the National League title trophy is spared.

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney acknowledge that Brits are “real sticklers for tradition”, with the pair forced to enjoy their coffee in the stands as chaos erupts behind the scenes. They will, however, be delighted to have another sponsorship deal wrapped up, with more money set to be invested in Phil Parkinson’s squad during the summer transfer window.