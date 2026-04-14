How to watch live FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Qualification UEFA games? Live streams and TV channels

The UEFA qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 are never short on intrigue, and what makes them so compelling is the mix of established giants and ambitious challengers across Europe. England, for example, carry the weight of tradition and expectation every time they step onto the pitch. Their resilience and home strength have long been defining features, and fans know that when England play, there’s always a sense of occasion. Spain, on the other hand, bring a different kind of energy - technical brilliance, possession football, and a growing reputation as one of the most exciting teams in the women’s game.

Up north, Sweden and Denmark keep the Nordic rivalry alive, and it’s a fixture that always feels bigger than just points on the table. Both sides are known for their athleticism and tactical discipline, and whenever they meet, it’s as much about pride as it is about qualification. Then you’ve got the Netherlands and France, two nations that embody contrasting strengths. France’s consistency and depth have made them a benchmark in European football, while the Dutch lean on flair and attacking creativity to carve out their own identity.

And of course, Germany remain the perennial powerhouse. Their dominance in qualifiers is almost a tradition in itself, setting the standard for others to chase. Austria, meanwhile, represent the determination of nations striving to close the gap, bringing grit and ambition even when history hasn’t been on their side. Together, these countries tell the story of European women’s football - where rivalries, legacies, and ambitions collide on the road to Brazil.

Here's GOAL's guide to how you can tune into all the ties.

Upcoming World Cup Qualification UEFA fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch worldwide

Universal streaming on FIFA+

For many regions, if a specific match isn't being picked up by the local broadcaster, it is frequently streamed live and free on FIFA+.