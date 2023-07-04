Where to watch Women's World Cup 2023 matches live in US: TV, online streaming & channels

Fans in the United States (US) will be able to watch each and every one of the 64 Women's World Cup games for free, both online and via freeview television.
In the US, the live broadcast will be on FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). If your antenna picks up the FOX signal, you can watch all the games shown on the channel for free. Meanwhile, the Spanish speaking audience can watch the games on Telemundo.
29 games are selected to be aired on FOX and its main networks, while the remaining fixtures will be on FS1.
Live streaming will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, besides any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1 such as Fubo, Sling TV or YouTube TV.
In order to view Fox and its sibling channels, you will have to purchase a subscription through your choice of US cable providers. You can find a link to those here.
Additionally, full match replays of Women’s World Cup fixtures can be watched on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.
GOAL helps you through the fixtures and information you need to keep yourself entertained to the 2023 Women's World Cup event.
TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (US)
|Channel
|Jul 20
|New Zealand vs Norway
|3am
|FOX
|Jul 20
|Australia vs Republic of Ireland
|6am
|FOX
|Jul 20
|Nigeria vs Canada
|10:30pm
|FOX
|Jul 21
|Philippines vs Switzerland
|1am
|FS1
|Jul 21
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|3:30am
|FS1
|Jul 21
|USA vs Vietnam
|9pm
|FOX
|Jul 22
|Zambia vs Japan
|3am
|FS1
|Jul 22
|England vs Haiti
|5:30am
|FOX
|Jul 22
|Denmark vs China
|8am
|FOX
|Jul 23
|Sweden vs South Africa
|1am
|FS1
|Jul 23
|Netherlands vs Portugal
|3:30am
|FS1
|Jul 23
|France vs Jamaica
|6am
|FOX
|Jul 24
|Italy vs Argentina
|2am
|FS1
|Jul 24
|Germany vs Morocco
|4:30am
|FS1
|Jul 24
|Brazil vs Panama
|7am
|FS1
|Jul 24
|Colombia vs South Korea
|10pm
|FS1
|Jul 25
|New Zealand vs Philippines
|1:30am
|FS1
|Jul 25
|Switzerland vs Norway
|4am
|FS1
|Jul 26
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|1am
|FS1
|Jul 26
|Spain vs Zambia
|3:30am
|FS1
|Jul 26
|Canada vs Republic of Ireland
|8am
|FS1
|Jul 26
|USA vs Netherlands
|9pm
|FOX
|Jul 27
|Portugal vs Vietnam
|3:30am
|FS1
|Jul 27
|Australia vs Nigeria
|6am
|FS1
|Jul 27
|Argentina vs South Africa
|8pm
|FS1
|Jul 28
|England vs Denmark
|4:30am
|FS1
|Jul 28
|China vs Haiti
|7am
|FS1
|Jul 29
|Sweden vs Italy
|3:30am
|FS1
|Jul 29
|France vs Brazil
|6am
|FOX
|Jul 29
|Panama vs Jamaica
|8:30am
|FOX
|Jul 30
|South Korea vs Morocco
|12:30am
|FOX
|Jul 30
|Norway vs Philippines
|3am
|FS1
|Jul 30
|Switzerland vs New Zealand
|3am
|FOX
|Jul 30
|Germany vs Colombia
|5:30am
|FS1
|Jul 31
|Costa Rica vs Zambia
|3am
|FS1
|Jul 31
|Japan vs Spain
|3am
|FOX
|Jul 31
|Ireland vs Nigeria
|6am
|FS1
|Jul 31
|Canada vs Australia
|6am
|FOX
|Aug 1
|Vietnam vs Netherlands
|3am
|FS1
|Aug 1
|Portugal vs USA
|3am
|FOX
|Aug 1
|Haiti vs Denmark
|7am
|FS1
|Aug 1
|China vs England
|7am
|FOX
|Aug 2
|South Africa vs Italy
|3am
|FS1
|Aug 2
|Argentina vs Sweden
|3am
|FOX
|Aug 2
|Jamaica vs Brazil
|6am
|FS1
|Aug 2
|Panama vs France
|6am
|FOX
|Aug 3
|South Korea vs Germany
|6am
|FOX
|Aug 3
|Morocco vs Colombia
|6am
|FS1