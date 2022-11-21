WATCH: Weah leaves 'em for dead! Pulisic bags cute assist as USMNT net classy opener against Wales
- USMNT made positive start against Wales
- Weah slotted in deserved opener
- Pulisic set Lille star up with through ball
WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT got off to a strong start in their first game in Qatar and were rewarded after 36 minutes when Weah gave them the lead. The attacker ran onto a nice through ball from Christian Pulisic and slotted beyond goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.
And the @USMNT make the breakthrough!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 21, 2022
Timothy Weah slots home this casual finish to put his side ahead against Wales! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yoVrfkt2gh
TIM. WEAH. 🇺🇸— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2022
A beautiful goal for the @USMNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/O0B1m8iDGq
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Gregg Berhalter will feel vindicated for giving the 22-year-old a place in the starting XI, as many expected to see Brenden Aaronson or Giovanni Reyna get the nod ahead of him.
WHAT NEXT FOR USA? After the clash against Wales, USMNT will take on England in their second game on November 25.
Editors' Picks
- Qatar outclassed! Winners and losers as Ecuador's Enner Valencia leaves hosts facing early elimination
- From the Hand of God to the head of Zidane - The World Cup's most iconic moments ever
- El-Hadji Diouf: The Senegal 'Serial Killer' who inspired a World Cup miracle
- Karim Benzema's World Cup withdrawal is a bitter blow for France - but also Qatar 2022