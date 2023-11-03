WATCH: USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson faces off against NFL superstar Tyreek Hill in a game of EA Sports FC 24!

Frankfurt's Paxten Aaronson hosted NFL star Tyreek Hill in a game of EA FC prior to the Miami Dolphin's transatlantic game vs the Kansas City Chiefs!

Aaronson hosts NFL star Hill

Duo clash in game of EA Sports FC 24

NFL set to play Sunday match in Frankfurt

WHAT HAPPENED? On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Frankfurt posted a video of Aaronson facing off against Hill in a heated match of EA Sports FC 24! The duo are seen sitting forward with their eyes glued to the screen in the competitive match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The NFL has sent two of their best teams to Europe for a brilliant showcase this Sunday, as the Dolphins clash against the Chiefs in Frankfurt's stadium. No doubt that the Aaronson brothers will be tuning in a day after their match!

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANKFURT? The Bundesliga side face off against Union Berlin this weekend, with it being a showcase between the Aaronson brothers as Brenden hosts Paxten in a USMNT clash!