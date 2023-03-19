WATCH: USMNT star & Leeds loanee Weston McKennie visits Juventus squad ahead of Derby d’Italia clash with Inter

Weston McKennie may have left Juventus in January for a loan spell at Leeds, but he was back in the Bianconeri camp ahead of a meeting with Inter.

Left Bianconeri on loan in winter window

Now plying his trade in the Premier League

Taken opportunity to head back to Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder is due to see out the 2022-23 campaign in the Premier League at Elland Road, with that deal including a summer purchase option, but he has not forgotten about those he has left behind in Turin. With Leeds having reached the latest international break, McKennie took the opportunity to head back to Italy ahead of a crunch Derby d’Italia clash between Juve and Inter at San Siro on Sunday – with the 24-year-old mingling with former team-mates such as Angel Di Maria, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie, who joined Juve on an initial loan from Schalke in 2020, took in 65 appearances for the Serie A heavyweights before linking up with fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds.

WHAT NEXT? Juve head into their meeting with Inter sat seventh in the Italian top-flight, having been stung with a 15-point deduction, and have a 10-point gap to try and bridge in order to force themselves back into contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.