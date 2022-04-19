Exeter's Cheick Diabate has apologised for shoving a ball boy who subsequently tried to square up to the defender.

The incident happened during the second half of Exeter's League Two clash with Tranmere at Prenton Park on Monday.

Diabate had attempted to retrieve the ball after it had gone out of play – but the ball boy had other ideas.

Watch ball boy shove Exeter’s Diabate

And the prize for this season’s most lairy ballboy goes to… Tranmere Rovers ( cc @nadderley ) pic.twitter.com/IgDGI8j63v — Dan Mason (@_DanMason) April 18, 2022

What happened?

With Tranmere 1-0 up the ball boy threw the ball away from Diabate as he attempted to retrieve it, with the Exeter player shoving him away in frustration. The youngster responded by chasing after the forward and repeatedly shouting at him.

The assistant referee attempted to block the ball boy’s advance down the touchline, before several stewards were forced to intervene and drag him away.

Diabate was booked for his role in the incident and has since confirmed he has spoken to Tranmere to apologise.

Replying to an image of the incident on Twitter, he wrote: "There was no need. I apologise for my actions and have sent an apology to Tranmere already.

Article continues below

"It was a heat of the moment thing, but you're right I should never push a kid like that. It’s something I will learn from."

Exeter were unable to force their way back into the game, with Tranmere scoring a late second goal to secure a 2-0 victory.

Further reading