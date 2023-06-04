WATCH: Ex-Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld scores 94th-minute screamer for Royal Antwerp to seal their first league title since 1957

Toby Alderweireld's stunning last-minute goal fired Royal Antwerp to their first Belgian Pro League title in 66 years on Sunday.

Alderweireld scored last-minute goal

Secured 2-2 draw for Antwerp

Won first league title in 66 years

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Tottenham and Ajax defender blasted the ball into the top corner from some 20-yards out to secure a 2-2 draw against Genk. The goal ensured Mark van Bommel's team finish top of the play-off group and end the season as Belgian champions for the first time since 1957.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antwerp were one of three teams capable of winning the title heading into the final play-off match of the season. Antwerp and Royale Union, who faced Club Brugge, were level on points, with Genk one behind. Union were 1-0 up and heading for the title with just a few minutes left on the clock against Brugge, but conceded three late goals to open the door for Genk. However, Alderweireld's stunning stoppage-time strike ensured that Antwerp finished top of the pile.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROYAL ANTWERP? The Belgian side will now compete in the Champions League for the first time ever.