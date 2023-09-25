WATCH: Torrential rain and gales cause chaos as fierce storm delays kick-off by three hours in Austin FC's MLS draw with LA Galaxy

The MLS fixture between Austin FC and LA Galaxy got postponed by three hours due to torrential rains and a fierce storm.

MLS fixture got delayed due to heavy rains and storm

A three-hour delay in kick-off

Austin FC and LA Galaxy played out a 3-3 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The kick-off of the Austin FC and LA Galaxy MLS fixture got delayed by three hours due to torrential downpours and a fierce storm in Texas. Originally the kick-off was scheduled for 8:30 pm CT but the match eventually got underway at 11:30 pm.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LA Galaxy staged a dramatic comeback after trailing twice as they held Austin FC to a 3-3 draw. Austin are currently occupying the 12th position in the West Conference league table with 35 points from 30 games while LA are just a point behind them with a game in hand.

WHAT NEXT? Austin will next face Colorado on October 1 while LA Galaxy take on Portland on the same day.