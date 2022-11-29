How to watch today's FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer matches on US TV

USA know that only victory against Iran will be enough to send them through to the knockout stages

With one game left to go in Group B, the United States still have destiny in their own hands.

Two draws against England and Wales has left Gregg Berhalter’s side knowing that victory over Iran will be enough to send them through to the knock-out stages of the tournament.

As with all 64 games across the 2022 FIFA World Cup, USA’s game against Iran will be available to watch through Sling TV.

The “Sling Blue” package offers soccer fans access to both FOX and FS1 for just $20 in the first month of the contract, with months thereafter priced at $40.

The last of the remaining group game matches will also be available to watch on Universe for viewers wishing to watch with Spanish commentary.

Further details on this, as well as information on where to sign up to Sling TV today, can be found on the Sling TV website.

Who could USA face in the Round of 16?

Should USA qualify, who they face in the knock-out stages of the competition will depend on where they finish.

The winners of Group B will face the runners-up of Group A. The runners-up of Group B, meanwhile, will face the winners of Group A.

USA finishing as the winners or runners-up of Group A will depend on the result between England and Wales. A draw for England should be enough for them to finish top as a result of their impressive +4 goal difference. Victory for Wales, however, would open the door for USA to finish top of the group.

In Group B, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal go into the final group game with a chance of qualification with hosts Qatar officially out of the tournament already.

The Netherlands will fancy their chances with only Qatar left to play. Senegal, meanwhile, will have to beat Ecuador to make it through the group. A draw would be enough for Ecuador due to their superior +2 goal difference.

Games in Group A will be played ahead of USA versus Iran and England versus Wales. As we are now into the final game of the group stages, matches in each group will be played simultaneously so as not to give teams any advantage of knowing results in advance. Viewers at home will therefore have the option of choosing which match they wish to watch.