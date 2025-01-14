The first UFC PPV of the year is a blockbuster not to be missed

The first PPV UFC event of the year is here, and it's a good one. Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will return to the ring for their second battle, this time for the Lightweight title. Makhachev will be looking to defend his title as the match is scheduled to go ahead live from Los Angeles, California after initial worries of the wildfires potentially affecting the bout.

Both fighters were introduced after they first fought in 2019 after Tsarukyan stepped in on short notice to make his UFC Octagon debut. On that occasion, Makhachev won via the judge's decision, but a lot of time has passed, with both fighters adding more to their arsenal.

Tsarukyan won his way back into form after the loss, winning nine out of ten matches. This includes a noteworthy win against the Brazilian opponent and former UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveria at UFC 300.

Article continues below

But reigning Lightweight champion Makhachev is in scary good form of his own, with a formidable 14-match win streak. With his most recent coming again, Dustin Poirier, to retain his championship, this will be a competitive fixture that will attract the attention of die-hard and casual UFC fans alike.

This has been a rematch six years in the making, and there couldn't be a better way to kick off all the significant UFC action in 2025. So, how can you watch all the action unfold from Los Angeles, and when does it take place?GOALbrings you all the details, including when and where to watch and who else is fighting on the card.

When is UFC 311:Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2?

Date January 18, 2025 Location Intuit Dome - Inglewood, California Time 6:00pm ET / 3:00am GMT Main event ring walks 11:30pm ET / 4:30am GMT

How to watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 in the US

In the United States, Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, plus other main card bouts and prelims, will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

How to watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 in the UK

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Watch UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 with a VPN

If UFC UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 fight card

Weight Class Fight Lightweight Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan Bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov Light Heavyweight Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano Middleweight Kevin Holland vs Reiner de Ridder

Islam Makhachev Stats

Age: 33

33 Height: 5ft 10in (178cm)

5ft 10in (178cm) Reach: 70in (178cm)

70in (178cm) Total fights: 27

27 Record:26-1

Arman Tsarukyan Stats