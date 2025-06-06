How to watch Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni: Date, time, streaming links and more

A world title shot is on the cards for the winner of this heavyweight showdown

The rising, unbeaten British heavyweight star, Fabio Wardley, can expect a hero’s reception when he enters the ring at his beloved Portman Road to take on Justis Huni on June 7 in the feature contest on another eye-catching Queensberry Promotions card. Huni, an undefeated Aussie, is a replacement for Jarrell Miller, who had to pull out of the original scheduled match-up. The WBA interim world heavyweight title is up for grabs. Still, more importantly than the belt itself, the victor looks set for a possible future encounter with the winner of July’s epic rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

The slight blemish on Fabio Wardley’s pro career was the drawn bout against Frazer Clarke in March last year. However, he proved any doubters wrong with an emphatic 1st round stoppage of the same opponent seven months later, on a high-profile fight night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The hard-hitting Wardley, who has claimed 17 of his 18 wins within the distance, will be keen to maintain his momentum and his career progression as he takes centre stage at the home ground of his beloved Ipswich Town. His only previous bout in Ipswich/Suffolk took place in 2018 when he demolished Ferenc Zsalek within one round.

While not as experienced as Wardley, Justis Huni, the holder of the WBO Global and IBF Pan Pacific heavyweight titles, is also unbeaten, having stopped 7 of his 12 opponents to date. Huni won’t be daunted by the trip overseas, as he’s fought and won in both Saudi Arabia and Mexico within the past 18 or so months, and he enters the ring in fine fettle following a stoppage success over Shaun Potgieter in January.

On the undercard at Portman Road, there is an intriguing all-British encounter at super welterweight between Sam Gilley and Louis Greene. As well as Gilley defending his Commonwealth crown, the vacant British title is also on the line. Greene will be looking to avenge his 2023 loss to Gilley. There are titles on the line at super lightweight too, when Dubliner Pierce O’Leary clashes with Liam Dillon. O’Leary, who has made four successful defences of his WBC International title, is aiming to have the European title strap wrapped around his waist come the end of this fight too. Two former British Olympians also feature on an action-packed night in Ipswich, with Delicious Orie having his second pro contest, while Lewis Richardson makes his debut.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the essential information you need ahead of the live Ipswich action, including start times, how to watch and who else is fighting on the card.

When is Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni?

Date Saturday, June 7 Location Portman Road, Ipswich, United Kingdom Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET (11 am PT) Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm BST / 5 pm ET (2 pm PT)

Portman Road is a football stadium in Ipswich, Suffolk, which has been the home ground of Ipswich Town since it first opened in 1884. The stadium has also hosted many England youth international matches and one senior England friendly international (vs Croatia in 2003). It has staged several other sporting events, including athletics meetings and international hockey matches. The card featuring Wardley vs Huni will be the first boxing event to be held at the stadium for 90 years.

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Fight card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Super welterweight (British & Commonwealth titles) Sam Gilley vs Louis Greene Super lightweight (European title) Pierce O'Leary vs Liam Dillon Cruiserweight Mike Perez vs Steven Ward Women's featherweight Lillie Winch vs Katerina Dvorakova

Fabio Wardley professional boxing stats

Age: 30

30 Height: 6' 5"

6' 5" Reach: 78"

78" Total fights: 19

19 Record: 18-0-1

18-0-1 % wins by KO/TKO: 94

Justis Huni professional boxing stats