WATCH: Sloppy Martinez a concern for Argentina? Villa keeper's howler gifts Brighton early lead
- Mac Allister put Brighton ahead inside a minute
- Capitalised on misplaced Martinez pass
- Ings brace turned match around at Amex
WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez's pass to Douglas Luiz on the edge of the box was under-hit, with the Brazilian soon coming under pressure from Mac Allister. Luiz crumbled under the challenge, leading Villa players to protest for a foul which was duly ignored by referee Chris Kavanagh. The Argentine then rifled a fine finish past his fellow countryman to put the home side 1-0 up within a minute of play.
WHAT A START FOR BRIGHTON!! 🤩⚡— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2022
"Villa shouldn't be looking at the referee, they should be looking at themselves..." pic.twitter.com/T4nydZRO0J
Brighton are wasting NO time! The Argentina International Alexis Mac Allister scores less than a minute into the match!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 13, 2022
📺: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #BHAAVL pic.twitter.com/mXF2NKSYBA
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unai Emery's side responded with a goal either side of half time from Danny Ings, the second of which was assisted by Luiz, who helped atone for his role in Brighton's opener. Roberto De Zerbi's side need a victory to pull away from Chelsea and Liverpool into sixth, while Villa will look to continue their resurgence under their new manager with a second win on the bounce before the international break.
WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez and Mac Allister form part of an all-star Argentina squad to feature at Qatar 2022. The Albiceleste's first match comes against Saudi Arabia on November 22.
