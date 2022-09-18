WATCH: Rodrygo dances with Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior in goal celebration after painful week

Real Madrid star Rodrygo danced with Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Junior after scoring the opener against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Special goal set up by Tchouameni pass

Vinicius Junior has faced racism over his dancing

Followed through on vow to keep celebrating

WHAT HAPPENED? The dance moves came hours after a racist chant from a group of Atletico Madrid supporters, as well as racist comments from president of Spanish football agents Pedro Bravo earlier in the week. Members of the Brazil national team, both past and present, have rallied behind Vinicius Junior.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an emotional moment for the Brazilian contingent at Real Madrid, and a defiant message to critics of the way they play football.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The team will be off until October 2 because of the international break.