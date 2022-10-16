WATCH: Hull City vs Birmingham delayed so goalposts can be cut down to correct size

The Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City was delayed as groundsmen were forced to saw both goalposts down to regulation size.

Goal posts deemed too tall by officials

Sawed manually by groundsmen

Kick-off delayed by twenty minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? Hull hosted fellow Championship strugglers Birmingham at the MKM Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off originally scheduled for 3 PM. However, the match was delayed by twenty minutes as ground staff were forced to take the goalposts down and manually saw them to regulation size following the pre-match assessment from match officials.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The controversy comes just a week after Wigan hosted Cardiff at the DW Stadium with one goal reportedly two inches bigger than the other, an offence which could see the Latics face action from the FA. To add insult to injury, the home side crashed to a 3-2 defeat, with Cardiff's winner going in off the above-regulation crossbar.

WHAT NEXT FOR HULL CITY? With just four wins from their opening 13 league games, manager-less Hull are sitting dangerously close to the relegation zone. The Tigers will travel to Blackpool for their next league outing on October 19.