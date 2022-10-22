WATCH: Reyna makes Bellingham laugh hysterically as USMNT star says Dortmund teammate still has 'many, many things' to learn from him

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna had Jude Bellingham laughing hysterically as he said he'd take his Borussia Dortmund teammate under his wing..

Reyna and Bellingham both score in big win

First goal in over a year for USMNT star

Interview ends up hysterical as Reyna roasts teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring in Dortmund's 5-0 win over Stuttgart, Reyna was asked what Bellingham could learn from watching him. Reyna very quickly used it as an opportunity to poke fun at his teammate, saying that Bellingham could learn "many, many things" from him as the England star struggled to contain his laughter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a big day for Reyna, who scored his first goal for Dortmund in over a year after battling a series of injury issues. Bellingham, meanwhile, got on the scoresheet with two goals of his own in the lopsided win.

The two young stars continue to grow at Dortmund, with both set to be vital parts of their national teams at the World Cup next month, despite each being just 19 years old. Reyna and the USMNT will have a chance to face-off with Bellingham and England in Qatar, too, with the two sides scheduled to play their second match against one another in a group that also includes Wales and Iran.